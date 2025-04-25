World of Hans Zimmer in Ottawa – Sept. 19

Hans Zimmer (Photo: Raph PH CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The World of Hans Zimmer tour is coming to the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, on September 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Fans will experience the grandeur of The Music of Hans Zimmer in a riveting live production, showcasing the composer’s greatest cinematic scores. From modern action-thrillers to beloved family films, Zimmer’s work transcends genres and captivates audiences with mesmerizing melodies and powerful orchestrations.

Tickets for this one-night-only performance are on sale now at the Canadian Tire Centre box office. ScoreBig also offers seats for the event, complete with the perk of no hidden ticket fees and an easy-to-use online platform. Whether you’re a film buff, a music lover or simply looking for an extraordinary night out, you can’t go wrong with this transformative live concert.

Hans Zimmer’s name is synonymous with epic soundscapes and emotional storytelling through music. His creative approach has defined some of the most memorable scores in Hollywood, and this tour brings his music to life through an orchestra and choir renowned for their technical prowess. Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre provides the perfect setting for such a spectacle, boasting modern facilities and excellent acoustics that amplify every note.

Prepare to be carried away on a wave of sound that resonates deep within the soul. Each orchestral piece is masterfully performed, offering a glimpse into the genius behind some of the most iconic film moments. Don’t miss the chance to witness these sweeping scores—from triumphant fanfares to delicate lullabies—in a venue designed to maximize the listening experience. This is a rare opportunity to appreciate a world-class composer’s art in a truly immersive format.

