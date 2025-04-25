World of Hans Zimmer in Raleigh – Sept. 12

Hans Zimmer (Photo: Raph PH CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The World of Hans Zimmer is set to grace Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. Featuring the orchestral magic of The Music of Hans Zimmer, the show promises an evening filled with hauntingly beautiful melodies and epic scores from some of the most beloved films in cinematic history. If you’re a fan of iconic movie soundtracks, this Raleigh performance offers an unforgettable live concert experience.

Tickets are available now, both at the Lenovo Center box office and through ScoreBig, where fans can find seats to major events at competitive prices without hidden fees. Secure your place to witness these renowned orchestral and choral arrangements performed in a state-of-the-art facility right in the heart of Raleigh.

Hans Zimmer is famed for blending classic orchestral traditions with innovative electronic elements, giving birth to themes that are instantly recognizable and emotionally compelling. Whether you have been moved by the tense buildups in your favorite action movies, or by the sweeping romantic scores of dramatic epics, you’ll relish hearing them performed in an immersive concert hall setting. Raleigh’s enthusiastic arts community and welcoming atmosphere make Lenovo Center an ideal venue to host this spectacular production, ensuring fans an experience that transcends a typical night out.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of an evening that encapsulates the power of cinematic sound. The World of Hans Zimmer continues to awe audiences around the globe, providing a deeper look into the composer’s breathtaking repertoire. Get ready to embark on a musical odyssey filled with thunderous percussion, soaring strings and resonant brass sections that bring iconic moments to life.

Shop for The World of Hans Zimmer tickets at Lenovo Center on September 12, 2025: Buy Tickets Now

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The World of Hans Zimmer tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.