World of Hans Zimmer in Tampa – Sept. 6

The World of Hans Zimmer will bring its cinematic magic to The Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, on September 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Fans can look forward to a mesmerizing musical journey through the iconic scores of the legendary composer. A stellar orchestra and choir will perform the unforgettable compositions that have graced some of Hollywood’s most successful films, promising an unforgettable evening of emotion and grandeur. Leading the performance is The Music of Hans Zimmer, which has captivated global audiences with its immersive live experiences.

Tickets for this event are on sale now.

Hans Zimmer’s compositions have defined modern movie soundtracks for decades. From the booming thunder of action blockbusters to the tender refrains of dramatic classics, his music transcends genre boundaries. This concert is a showcase of his remarkable creativity, performed in a live setting with stunning visuals and impeccable acoustics. Tampa’s The Yuengling Center provides the perfect environment for this sweeping, cinematic event, featuring modern facilities and a vibrant atmosphere that enhances every note of the performance.

For those seeking a once-in-a-lifetime experience, this production of The World of Hans Zimmer is a must-see. Come enjoy the uplifting harmonies, epic crescendos and captivating melodies that have inspired millions. Whether you are a longtime fan or a newcomer, this concert will awaken your senses and transport you to the vivid worlds Zimmer’s music has helped create.

