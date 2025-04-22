WWE Money In The Bank Slams Into LA This June

WWE is bringing its high-octane action to Southern California on Saturday, June 7, as Money In The Bank takes center stage at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Slated for 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), this special event arrives during the farewell tour of the legendary John Cena, who will make his final Money In The Bank appearance in front of a roaring Los Angeles crowd. Fans can expect all the signature fireworks and jaw-dropping moves that have made this WWE staple one of the most anticipated matches of the year.

The Intuit Dome, set to open its doors for this major spectacle, offers a perfect stage for the thrilling ladder match that has become a cornerstone of the WWE calendar. It is a monumental clash where wrestlers push their limits, competing to secure the prized contract for a future title opportunity. This year’s installment carries added significance, as Cena’s year-long farewell tour provides a chance for fans to bid him goodbye under the bright lights.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can purchase them through the Intuit Dome box office or explore a range of seating options at ScoreBig—where there are never any hidden fees. For wrestling aficionados across California and beyond, this is a can’t-miss opportunity to witness history in the making.

Expect an unforgettable evening of fierce battles, storied rivalries, and the undeniable spectacle that WWE is known for. Whether you’re cheering for a seasoned veteran or a rising star, there’s no denying that Money In The Bank sets the stage for drama, excitement, and unforgettable moments.

