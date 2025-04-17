WWE: Raw heads north to Quebec City

WWE (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Fans in Canada will get their dose of hard-hitting action when WWE: Raw arrives at Centre Videotron in Quebec City on August 11, 2025, starting at 7:30 p.m. This marks a highly anticipated return for WWE’s flagship brand, which is known for thrilling audiences worldwide with its mix of athletic showdowns and larger-than-life personalities.

WWE: Raw brings an international flair wherever it goes, attracting crowds with dramatic storylines and awe-inspiring feats of strength. From established headliners to emerging talent looking to prove themselves, each match is a key chapter in WWE’s ongoing saga. In Quebec City – renowned for its vibrant culture and ardent sports fans – expect a raucous crowd ready to cheer every near fall and celebrate every decisive victory.

Whether you’ve been following WWE for decades or are discovering its spectacle for the first time, this live event is the ultimate way to experience the athleticism, theatrics, and excitement that define modern sports entertainment. Be there when Raw’s top competitors lay it all on the line.

