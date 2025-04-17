WWE: Raw to take over Houston’s Toyota Center

WWE (image courtesy ScoreBig)

The Lone Star State is set for a wrestling spectacle when WWE: Raw arrives at Houston’s Toyota Center on July 21, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. A storied destination for major sporting events, the Toyota Center will become the epicenter of sports entertainment as WWE Superstars collide in a night of pulse-pounding matches and unforgettable moments.

Tickets for this showdown are now available through the Toyota Center box office, and fans can also find deals on ScoreBig, where no hidden fees make it easier for wrestling enthusiasts to secure their seats. Houston’s faithful WWE community is sure to bring the energy, making this a must-see event for anyone who loves the intensity of live wrestling action.

WWE: Raw has dominated Monday nights for years, showcasing explosive rivalries and dramatic storylines that keep audiences hooked. From heated championship clashes to grudge matches fueled by personal vendettas, there’s something for everyone in WWE’s flagship brand. Even viewers who’ve only watched from home will find that seeing the action unfold live is an entirely different thrill.

Houston has a proud history of hosting premiere WWE events, and the July 21 card is shaping up to be one of the year’s highlights. Whether you’re there for the legendary veterans or the emerging talents ready to make their mark, expect to witness jaw-dropping maneuvers, booming crowd reactions, and the unmatched spectacle that only WWE can deliver.

