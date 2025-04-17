ZZ Top Brings the Boogie to Hampton Beach September 27

ZZ Top (photo via ScoreBig)

New Hampshire is set for a rock revival when ZZ Top storms the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on September 27. Starting at 8 p.m., the band’s classic tunes are sure to energize the seaside crowd, blending blues-rock riffs with that inimitable Southern swagger. Even after decades on the road, these legendary rockers continue to pack venues with their guitar-driven sound and unmistakable stage presence.

Tickets for this New England performance are on sale via the ballroom’s box office and ScoreBig, where fans can buy seats without incurring unexpected fees. Whether you’ve worn out vinyl copies of their albums or discovered them through modern streaming services, you’ll be treated to a catalog full of hits, from early staples like ‘Just Got Paid’ to more recent fan favorites.

The Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom offers an intimate setting that pairs perfectly with ZZ Top’s rowdy Texas roots. Situated just steps from the ocean, the venue has hosted countless memorable shows, and this one promises to be no exception. Brace yourself for booming bass lines and soulful solos that will have you grooving all night long.

