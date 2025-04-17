ZZ Top Heads to Bethlehem September 21

ZZ Top (photo via ScoreBig)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is about to get a dose of Texas-style blues-rock when ZZ Top takes the stage at the Wind Creek Event Center on September 21. The show kicks off at 7 p.m., and fans can expect the same dynamic performance that’s propelled the band across generations of rock enthusiasts. From the instantly recognizable guitar riffs to the driving drum beats and signature stage moves, ZZ Top has perfected the art of entertaining audiences worldwide.

If you’re looking to grab your spot for this night of rock favorites, tickets are now on sale both through the venue’s box office and on ScoreBig. ScoreBig provides an easy ticket-buying process with no hidden fees, ensuring fans can get the best value possible while catching this legendary act live.

The Wind Creek Event Center has become a go-to venue in the Lehigh Valley for concerts and events, offering excellent sight lines and sound quality. ZZ Top’s long list of hits – including ‘Rough Boy’ and ‘Waitin’ for the Bus’ – is perfectly suited for a venue that welcomes fans ready to sing along. Expect a high-octane show that captures the full breadth of their bluesy rock sound and enduring onstage charm.

