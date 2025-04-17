ZZ Top Live in Knoxville October 7

ZZ Top (photo via ScoreBig)

On October 7, the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville will come alive with the distinct boogie-rock flair of ZZ Top. With a 7:30 p.m. start time, fans in the Volunteer State can look forward to a night saturated with the band’s iconic hits, spanning everything from their earliest albums to later commercial successes. Even as musical trends have evolved, ZZ Top remains a timeless favorite, thanks to their enduring dedication to bluesy guitar grooves and entertaining live shows.

Tickets for this performance are now available through the Tennessee Theatre’s box office and on ScoreBig, the latter providing a no-hidden-fees approach to concert tickets. Whether you’re a longtime ZZ Top enthusiast or you’ve just been introduced to their genre-defining sound, this is a prime opportunity to experience the band’s classic tunes in a historic setting.

Often referred to as the ‘Jewel of East Tennessee,’ the Tennessee Theatre is known for its grand architecture and acoustics, serving as the perfect backdrop for a group whose stage presence never fails to delight. When those signature guitars start wailing, you’ll understand why ZZ Top has cemented its place in rock history.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on ZZ Top tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.