ZZ Top Plans Lincoln Performance August 10

ZZ Top (photo via ScoreBig)

Lincoln, get ready for a bearded rock and roll invasion as ZZ Top hits the stage at Pinewood Bowl Theater on August 10. The show kicks off at 6 p.m., promising a night of timeless hits and high-octane energy in the Cornhusker State’s capital city. Fans can look forward to hearing classics like ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ and ‘La Grange,’ delivered with the signature style that has kept ZZ Top in rock’s spotlight for more than five decades.

Tickets for this Lincoln event are on sale now, both through the venue’s box office and at ScoreBig. ScoreBig stands out by offering tickets to top-tier live events with no hidden fees, giving music fans an easy way to snag seats without extra charges. Whether you’ve followed ZZ Top for years or you’re a first-timer looking for a legendary rock experience, this concert is certain to become one of the summer’s can’t-miss shows.

Pinewood Bowl Theater, known for its scenic outdoor setting, has welcomed a variety of musical acts over the years. This year, ZZ Top’s presence will add another level of excitement to an already vibrant summer concert calendar. Don’t miss your chance to see Billy Gibbons and crew bust out their classic riffs under the open sky in Lincoln.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on ZZ Top tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.