ZZ Top Set for Binghamton Show on September 23

ZZ Top (photo via ScoreBig)

The Southern-rock stylings of ZZ Top head to Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on September 23, lighting up Binghamton, New York, at 7:30 p.m. With a career spanning 50-plus years, this Texas trio remains as entertaining and relevant as ever. Their energetic stage presence, searing guitar solos, and foot-stomping rhythms deliver a show that rock fans shouldn’t miss.

Tickets for this fall appearance are on sale now at the arena’s box office, as well as through ScoreBig. For those looking to avoid hidden ticket fees and secure a memorable evening, ScoreBig offers a convenient solution. This is your chance to witness the band behind classic hits such as ‘Tube Snake Boogie’ and ‘Doubleback’ in a live setting.

Visions Veterans Memorial Arena is no stranger to high-profile events, hosting sports matchups and concerts year-round. ZZ Top’s timeless hits and onstage chemistry will surely resonate with fans in Binghamton, creating a loud and lively atmosphere. Whether you’ve followed ZZ Top for decades or are discovering them for the first time, this performance promises an unforgettable night of classic rock.

