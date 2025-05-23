2025 CFL Grey Cup in Winnipeg – tickets on sale

Grey Cup action in 2007 (Photo: TorontoGuy79, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

CFL Grey Cup fever is set to sweep Winnipeg this fall as the league’s championship clash returns to Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at 5 p.m. It will be the first time since 2015 that Manitoba hosts Canada’s biggest football spectacle, and anticipation is already building for a sold-out crowd in the heart of the Prairies. The newly expanded 24-week season wraps with the East and West Division champions battling for the iconic trophy, a tradition dating back to 1909.

Winnipeg has earned a reputation for electric Grey Cup atmospheres, with past editions drawing fans from every province for a week of concerts, fan festivals and CFL FanFest activities. Princess Auto Stadium—home of the Blue Bombers—seats just over 33,000 and added upgraded video boards and premium lounges in 2023, promising modern comforts alongside plenty of prairie hospitality. Beyond the field, visitors can explore The Forks, sip craft beer in the Exchange District, and experience Indigenous culture at Qaumajuq and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Whether you’re backing the Bombers, Argos, or a team still chasing its first ring, the 112th Grey Cup promises high drama, half-time entertainment, and a post-game celebration that carries on well into the frosty Winnipeg night.

