311 tickets on sale in Camdenton at Ozarks Amphitheater

311 (Photo via ScoreBig)

311 will blend rock, reggae and rap at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, Missouri, on Aug. 30 2025 at 6 p.m. The open-air venue, nestled in rolling hills near Lake of the Ozarks, provides a scenic backdrop for summer’s last big jam.

Tickets are available via the amphitheater and ScoreBig, where fans dodge surprise service fees and get mobile tickets delivered instantly.

The Omaha-born quintet—Nick Hexum, SA Martinez, Chad Sexton, Tim Mahoney and P-Nut—rose to multi-platinum status on the strength of ’90s staples “Down” and “All Mixed Up.” Their annual “311 Day” extravaganza and 30-year career have cultivated one of rock’s most loyal followings.

Expect a career-spanning set list, from funk-driven deep cuts to the reggae-tinged “Amber,” plus new material teased on social media. Tailgate early, then cool off with lake breezes as the sun sets behind the stage.

Shop for 311 tickets at Ozarks Amphitheater on August 30 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on 311 tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.