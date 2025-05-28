98 Degrees tickets on sale in Red Bank at Count Basie Center

98 Degrees | Photo credit: Robyn Paul via Wikimedia Commons

98 Degrees will heat up the Jersey Shore when the ’90s pop-and-R&B hit-makers play Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, N.J., on Aug. 24, 2025, at 7 p.m. Fans can look forward to soaring harmonies, slick choreography and a set stacked with radio favorites.

Tickets for the Sunday evening show are on sale now. While the Count Basie Center box office is one option, buyers can also secure seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with zero hidden fees and a full guarantee.

The quartet—brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre—rocketed up the charts with multiplatinum albums “98° and Rising” and “Revelation,” powered by smashes like “Because of You,” “The Hardest Thing” and the Stevie Wonder collaboration “Thank God I Found You.” Their 2025 outing celebrates more than 25 years in the spotlight and teases new music the group has hinted at on social media.

Red Bank’s landmark Count Basie Center, recently renovated with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, offers an intimate 1,500-seat environment that has welcomed everyone from Tony Bennett to Bruce Springsteen. 98 Degrees last sold out the theater on a 2023 holiday run; this summer return promises the full greatest-hits treatment plus deep cuts for longtime followers.

Arrive early to explore downtown Red Bank’s vibrant dining scene, then relive late-’90s nostalgia—complete with four-part harmonies and plenty of crowd participation—inside one of New Jersey’s premier live-music rooms.

Shop for 98 Degrees tickets at Count Basie Center on August 24, 2025

