A Beautiful Noise tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Reynolds Hall

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical is headed to the Entertainment Capital of the World, lighting up Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV, from August 12-17, 2025. The acclaimed Broadway production charts Neil Diamond’s journey from Brooklyn street poet to international superstar, framing the story around more than two dozen classics from his legendary songbook.

Tickets for every Las Vegas performance are on sale now. Fans can secure seats through the Smith Center box office or via ScoreBig, where ticket-buyers enjoy transparent pricing with no hidden service fees.

“Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” and “America” are just a sampling of the sing-along favorites woven into the jukebox score, delivered by a powerhouse cast and backed by a live band. The musical earned raves on Broadway for its nostalgic energy and heartfelt look at Diamond’s triumphs and trials, from early success as a Brill Building songwriter to sold-out arena tours.

Reynolds Hall’s pristine acoustics and 2,050-seat setting promise an intimate showcase for Diamond’s timeless tunes. While Vegas audiences are no strangers to blockbuster residencies, this limited run marks the first time A Beautiful Noise sets up shop on the Strip, giving locals and visitors alike a fresh chance to experience Diamond’s music live on the theatrical stage.

Whether you’re drawn by the rousing finale, the poignant back-story, or simply the chance to sing “so good, so good, so good” in a full house, don’t miss this one-week engagement.

Shop for tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.