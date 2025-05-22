Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners tickets on sale in Round Rock

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will headline the open-air Round Rock Amphitheater in Round Rock, Texas, on Oct. 3, 2025. The Friday-night set kicks off at 6 p.m., giving Central Texas fans a prime chance to hear Lewis’ outlaw-country songwriting and the Stateliners’ tight musicianship against a Hill Country sunset.

Tickets for the Oct. 3 performance are on sale now. While the venue box office has inventory, eager concert-goers can also secure seats via ScoreBig—where transparent prices mean no hidden ticket fees at checkout.

Lewis first broke through as frontman for the multi-platinum rock group Staind before pivoting to a solo country career more than a decade ago. Hits like “Country Boy,” “Am I the Only One,” and the recent “Over Me” showcase his gravel-baritone and candid lyrics that resonate with red-dirt and Americana audiences alike. Backed by the Stateliners, the live show blends acoustic storytelling with full-band energy.

The Round Rock Amphitheater stop comes midway through a coast-to-coast fall tour that has earned praise for its stripped-down staging and audience sing-alongs. The 7,000-capacity venue—just north of Austin—offers expansive sightlines and relaxed lawn seating, making it an ideal spot to catch Lewis’ blend of country grit and rock intensity.

Central Texas fans should move quickly: recent dates in nearby markets have sold out weeks in advance.

