Aaron Lewis tickets on sale in Bensalem at Xcite Center

Madeline Page

Aaron Lewis closes out his 2025 run through the Northeast with a December 19 stop at Xcite Center at Parx Casino and Racing in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Music starts at 7 p.m. in the 1,500-seat showroom.

Tickets are on sale at Parx Casino’s box office and through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no mystery surcharges—perfect for a holiday-season night out.

Lewis’ Pennsylvania appearances routinely sell out thanks to the region’s deep country-rock fan base. Expect gritty renditions of his charting singles “Again” and “Lost and Lonely,” plus crowd-requested Staind staples interpreted acoustically.

Xcite Center offers state-of-the-art lighting and sound in an intimate casino environment located just north of Philadelphia. Fans can pair the concert with on-site dining or table-game action for a full evening of entertainment.

This is Lewis’ final scheduled show before the holidays, making Bensalem the last chance in 2025 for Philadelphia-area fans to catch the singer live.

