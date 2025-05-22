Aaron Lewis tickets on sale in Choctaw at Pearl River Resorts

Aaron Lewis | Image credit: ScoreBig

Aaron Lewis brings his raw, story-driven country catalog to Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts in Choctaw, Mississippi, on Oct. 4, 2025, for an 8 p.m. Saturday night show.

Tickets are on sale now through the resort’s box office, but fans can also score seats via ScoreBig, the only major resale marketplace that shows the full ticket price up front—so there are no last-minute service-fee surprises.

Lewis’ live sets toggle between new material such as “Goodbye Town” and crowd favorites from his platinum rock days with Staind, creating an intimate, acoustic-leaning evening that resonates with both country purists and crossover listeners. His Southern tours routinely sell out thanks to heartfelt performances and unapologetic lyrics that tap directly into small-town life.

Pearl River Resorts’ 1,800-seat Center Stage delivers crisp sightlines and casino-adjacent amenities, turning the concert into an all-evening getaway. Located roughly 90 miles from Jackson, the venue has emerged as a must-stop for major country acts rolling through Mississippi.

Lewis’ fall itinerary spans more than 25 cities; Choctaw is one of only two Magnolia State appearances, making these seats a hot commodity.

Shop for Aaron Lewis tickets at Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts on October 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Aaron Lewis tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.