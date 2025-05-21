Ticketnews Ads
Aaron Lewis | Image credit: ScoreBig

Aaron Lewis tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Billy Bob’s

Aaron Lewis brings his raw blend of country grit and rock-star swagger to Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth on Nov. 6, 2025. The one-night performance inside the legendary Stockyards honky-tonk starts at 9 p.m., promising fans a set that spans his solo country catalog and the angsty hits that made him famous as frontman of Staind.

Tickets for the Fort Worth date are on sale now. Fans can buy directly at the Billy Bob’s box office or online through ScoreBig, where seats are listed with no hidden service fees.

Lewis’ latest album, Frayed at Both Ends, debuted inside the Billboard Country Top 10 thanks to stripped-down songwriting that channels outlaw influences like Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings. Concertgoers can expect new tracks such as “Goodbye Town” alongside staples including the platinum single “Country Boy” and acoustic renditions of Staind classics like “It’s Been Awhile.”

Opened in 1981, Billy Bob’s Texas calls itself “the world’s largest honky-tonk,” boasting a 100,000-square-foot dancehall, indoor rodeo arena and walls lined with handprints from country icons. Its intimate main stage has played host to everyone from Willie Nelson to Garth Brooks—making it the perfect backdrop for Lewis’ barroom storytelling and Southern-fried guitar riffs.

