Aaron Lewis tickets on sale in Green Bay at EPIC Event Center

Aaron Lewis | Image credit: ScoreBig

Aaron Lewis heads to EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Nov. 13, 2025, for a 7:30 p.m. show that promises raw vocals and country authenticity.

Tickets have hit the EPIC box office and ScoreBig’s fee-free marketplace, giving Wisconsin fans multiple ways to lock in seats before prices rise on the secondary market.

The Grammy-nominated singer draws Midwest crowds eager for tracks such as “Northern Redneck” and the introspective “Everyone Talks to God.” Backed by a tight four-piece band, Lewis intersperses personal anecdotes that underscore his New England roots and small-town values.

EPIC Event Center’s modern design, premium sightlines, and ample parking make it a rising concert favorite in Green Bay’s live-music scene. Located minutes from Lambeau Field, the 2,000-capacity hall offers an up-close experience compared with arena tours.

This is Lewis’ only Wisconsin date of the fall run, so demand from Green Bay, Appleton, and Milwaukee is expected to peak.

Shop for Aaron Lewis tickets at EPIC Event Center on November 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Aaron Lewis tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.