Aaron Lewis tickets on sale in Morristown at Mayo PAC

Aaron Lewis will bring his acoustic-leaning country catalog to Mayo Performing Arts Center (Mayo PAC) in Morristown, New Jersey, on Oct. 22, 2025. Show time is 7:30 p.m. inside the historic theater on South Street.

Tickets are available at the Mayo PAC box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers avoid last-minute add-on fees and can select from a full range of seating options.

Known for baritone-rich ballads and candid on-stage banter, Lewis’ Northeast dates regularly sell out. Fans can anticipate a set list that spans solo albums “Town Line,” “Frayed at Both Ends,” and fan-favorite Staind hits reimagined for an intimate setting.

Mayo PAC’s 1,300-seat hall provides cathedral-like acoustics ideal for Lewis’ stripped-down sound. Morristown’s walkable downtown and commuter-rail access make this stop easy for fans from across northern New Jersey and New York City suburbs.

The New Jersey appearance lands amid a busy fall routing, so expect heightened demand once word spreads.

