Aaron Lewis tickets on sale in Troy at Hobart Arena

Aaron Lewis is set for an October 17, 2025, home-style country night at Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. and promises to fill the vintage 1950-built venue with Lewis’ stripped-down storytelling.

Seats are moving quickly through the Hobart Arena ticket office, but fans can also secure no-fee tickets on ScoreBig—perfect for keeping total costs low in an era of rising service charges elsewhere.

Lewis’ Ohio visits often draw packed houses, helped by his Midwestern fan base that grew during Staind’s early-2000s heydays. Expect acoustic renditions of country chart-toppers “Country Boy” and “Am I the Only One,” plus fresh tracks teased from his forthcoming studio record.

Hobart Arena’s intimate 3,100-seat layout places concert-goers close to the stage, while its location just north of Dayton allows easy regional access. The venue’s recent renovation upgraded acoustics and seating, setting the scene for an immersive night of Americana grit.

With only one Ohio date on Lewis’ fall calendar, demand is expected to exceed supply.

