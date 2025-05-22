Aaron Lewis tickets on sale in West Plains at Civic Center

Aaron Lewis | Image credit: ScoreBig

Aaron Lewis brings his honest country narratives to West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri, on Nov. 18, 2025. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. inside the 2,900-seat arena.

Tickets are available through the Civic Center box office and via ScoreBig’s no-fee platform—ideal for Ozarks concert-goers looking to keep costs down.

Lewis’ Missouri shows routinely draw fans from Springfield and northern Arkansas, thanks to hits like “That Ain’t Country” and emotion-laced acoustic versions of Staind classics. Expect a set rich with fiddle, pedal-steel, and Lewis’ signature baritone.

West Plains Civic Center is celebrated for its intimate sightlines and small-town hospitality. Surrounded by Ozark National Forest, the venue offers travelers a scenic backdrop for a night of country storytelling.

With no other Missouri stop on the schedule, this date is expected to reach capacity quickly.

Shop for Aaron Lewis tickets at West Plains Civic Center on November 18, 2025

