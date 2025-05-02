AEG Presents Acquires Salt Lake City Venue The Complex, Expands Presence in Utah

The Lot | Photo by MigPxl Media via AEG

AEG Presents has announced its acquisition of The Complex, a major live music venue in downtown Salt Lake City. The move marks the entertainment giant’s first owned and operated venue in Utah’s capital, underscoring its commitment to supporting the region’s growing live music market.

Located at 536 West 100 South, The Complex has been a cornerstone of Salt Lake City’s music scene since opening in 2010. The venue features several event spaces, including its largest indoor hall Rockwell (2,500 capacity), The Grand (850 capacity), and The Lot, an outdoor area that can accommodate up to 4,000 guests for summer shows.

“The Complex is the backbone of live music in Salt Lake City,” said Don Strasburg, President of AEG Presents’ Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest Regional Offices. “We’re thrilled to bring AEG Presents’ knowledge, relationships, and resources together with the management team to enhance the already stellar artist and patron experience.”

Over the years, The Complex has hosted a diverse range of top-tier acts including Billie Eilish, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Slayer, Megan Moroney, and Macklemore. Beyond concerts, it has served as a venue for private events, fundraisers, weddings, and even television broadcasts, welcoming over 2 million visitors since opening.

The venue will continue operating under its current leadership, with Xavier Frey booking shows as Talent Buyer for AEG Presents and Paul Brucks staying on as General Manager.

“After 15 years as an integral part of the Salt Lake City music scene, we’re looking forward to taking things to the next level as an AEG Presents venue,” said Brucks. “This will allow us to expand on our mission to provide an exceptional live music experience for our community.”

The acquisition comes as Salt Lake City’s live entertainment landscape continues to grow, with increased demand for both emerging and established touring acts.

More information and upcoming events can be found at The Complex’s official website.