AEW All Out tickets on sale in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

All Elite Wrestling brings its flagship pay-per-view, All Out, north of the border for the first time on Sept. 20, 2025. The bell rings at 6 p.m. inside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, where AEW’s biggest stars—think MJF, “Hangman” Adam Page and The Elite—are set to clash for championships and bragging rights.

Tickets are available now through the arena box office, but fans looking for transparent pricing can lock in their seats at ScoreBig, where there are no hidden service fees and inventory updates in real time.

AEW has surged in popularity since debuting in 2019, filling arenas worldwide with its blend of high-flying athleticism and long-form storytelling. With Toronto’s rabid wrestling fanbase, expect a red-hot crowd ready to rival Chicago’s legendary receptions for this annual event.

Scotiabank Arena’s convenient downtown location lets traveling fans stay within walking distance of hotels, bars and waterfront attractions. Pair your wrestling weekend with a Blue Jays matinee or CN Tower visit, then settle in for a night where every near-fall echoes through the rafters.

Shop for AEW All Out tickets at Scotiabank Arena on September 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on All Elite Wrestling: All Out tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.