Albuquerque Smoke Show tickets on sale at Balloon Fiesta Park

Albuquerque Smoke Show fires up Balloon Fiesta Park on Aug. 9, 2025, for a full-day celebration headlined by country superstar Blake Shelton. Gates open at noon, turning the sprawling infield of the world-famous balloon grounds into a barbecue-flavored music festival complete with local food vendors, craft brews and family activities.

Tickets are available now through the Balloon Fiesta box office and via ScoreBig, where festivalgoers can score seats or general-admission passes without worrying about surprise service charges.

Now in its second year, the Smoke Show pairs award-winning pit-masters with an A-list country lineup. Shelton tops the 2025 bill with his deep catalog of chart-toppers—“God’s Country,” “Honey Bee” and “Boys ’Round Here”—while support acts (to be announced) will keep the crowd two-stepping from afternoon into the New Mexico sunset. Between sets, attendees can sample regional brisket, ribs and traditional red- and green-chile dishes, all competing for bragging rights in the festival’s smoke-off competition.

Situated against the Sandia Mountains, Balloon Fiesta Park hosts the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta each October, drawing nearly a million visitors. Its open layout and panoramic views provide ideal sightlines for a summer music bash, ensuring that every riff and turn-in of barbecue has plenty of room to breathe under the desert sky.

