Ticketnews Ads
Alex G tickets on sale in Austin at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G tickets on sale in Austin at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page22 seconds ago

Alex G turns up the volume on his 2025 tour with a **Sept. 30** show at 7 p.m. at Austin’s legendary Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, bringing his genre-defying catalog to the Live Music Capital of the World.

Admission is available now at the Stubb’s box office and via ScoreBig’s fee-free marketplace, giving fans a wallet-friendly path to the mosh pit.

Giannascoli’s cryptic songwriting and sonic experimentation have earned him a devoted Texas following, buoyed by streaming hits like “Runner” and “Gretel.” Expect a career-spanning set peppered with deep cuts and brand-new material.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Stubb’s open-air setting, beloved for its brisk sound and barbecue aroma, provides an intimate backdrop for Alex G’s raw vocals and tape-warped textures. With Austin’s vibrant indie community, the night is primed to sell out quickly.

Lock in your spot beneath the string lights and experience one of indie rock’s most original voices under the Texas stars.

Shop for Alex G tickets at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater on September 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Alex G tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Alex G tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Greek Theatre

Madeline Page 3 seconds ago
Read More
NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Austin show at Moody Center

NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Austin show at Moody Center

Madeline Page 8 seconds ago
Read More
Alex G tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Alex G tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Madeline Page 13 seconds ago
Read More