Alex G tickets on sale in Austin at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G turns up the volume on his 2025 tour with a **Sept. 30** show at 7 p.m. at Austin’s legendary Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, bringing his genre-defying catalog to the Live Music Capital of the World.

Admission is available now at the Stubb’s box office and via ScoreBig’s fee-free marketplace, giving fans a wallet-friendly path to the mosh pit.

Giannascoli’s cryptic songwriting and sonic experimentation have earned him a devoted Texas following, buoyed by streaming hits like “Runner” and “Gretel.” Expect a career-spanning set peppered with deep cuts and brand-new material.

Stubb’s open-air setting, beloved for its brisk sound and barbecue aroma, provides an intimate backdrop for Alex G’s raw vocals and tape-warped textures. With Austin’s vibrant indie community, the night is primed to sell out quickly.

Lock in your spot beneath the string lights and experience one of indie rock’s most original voices under the Texas stars.

