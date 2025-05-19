Alex G tickets on sale in Brighton at Roadrunner

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G brings his shape-shifting indie-rock catalog to Roadrunner in Brighton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 11, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Philadelphia artist—born Alex Giannascoli—has cultivated a fiercely loyal following with adventurous records such as God Save the Animals and House of Sugar, blending hushed bedroom pop with bursts of noise-rock intensity. This lone Boston-area stop offers New England fans a rare chance to catch him in a midsize venue renowned for its pristine sight lines and cutting-edge sound.

Tickets for the Sept. 11 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Roadrunner box office, but many will turn to ScoreBig, where seats to major events are listed with no hidden fees and transparent pricing.

Alex G’s live sets have evolved into communal sing-alongs, mixing new material with early Bandcamp gems such as “Sarah” and “Runner.” Expect the singer-songwriter to be joined by his longtime touring band, whose taut interplay transforms studio experiments into visceral concert moments. Roadrunner’s spacious floor and elevated mezzanine should accentuate both the hushed ballads and roaring crescendos.

This Brighton date slots midway through a September run that also visits Toronto, Chicago, Denver and the West Coast, showcasing the continued ascent of an artist once dubbed “the internet’s secret best songwriter.” Boston has historically embraced Alex G—his 2023 Paradise Rock Club show sold out in minutes—so early action is recommended.

Shop for Alex G tickets at Roadrunner on Sept. 11, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Alex G tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.