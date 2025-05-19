Alex G tickets on sale in Chicago at The Salt Shed

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G will transform Chicago’s The Salt Shed Indoors into an indie-rock playground on Sept. 17, 2025, with music starting at 8 p.m. Housed in a converted Morton Salt warehouse along the North Branch, the venue’s raw industrial aesthetic mirrors the DIY roots of an artist who first gained traction on Bandcamp uploads.

Tickets are on sale via the box office and through ScoreBig, where buyers can dodge hidden fees and tap flexible payment plans.

Chicago crowds have a reputation for passionate sing-alongs, making this mid-tour stop one of the most anticipated. Alex G’s latest set lists pair brand-new songs with fan favorites such as “Bobby” and “Gretel,” while the band leans into dynamic lighting and video backdrops. Expect intimate moments followed by all-out catharsis as guitars swell beneath his fragile vocals.

The Salt Shed’s cathedral-high ceilings and premium sound system promise a definitive rendering of Alex G’s eclectic catalog, from whisper-quiet acoustic passages to fuzz-laden climaxes. With a capacity under 4,000, tickets are expected to move quickly.

