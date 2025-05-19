Alex G tickets on sale in Denver at Mission Ballroom

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G will headline Denver’s Mission Ballroom on Sept. 20, 2025, taking the stage at 8 p.m. The RiNo district venue, praised for its tiered bowl design and adjustable stage positioning, is ideal for the artist’s ever-shifting sonic palette.

Admission is available directly from the house as well as through ScoreBig, which couples transparent pricing with a no-fee guarantee.

Mission Ballroom audiences can anticipate tracks spanning the songwriter’s nine-album discography, delivered through one of the most robust sound systems in the Rockies. Alex G’s shows often include surprises—guest musicians, unreleased tunes and spontaneous crowd requests—making each night unique.

Denver marks the halfway point of the September trek, and the thin mountain air hasn’t slowed past touring acts from turning Mission Ballroom into a sing-back chorus. Expect the venue’s 4,000-capacity room to amplify that energy as fans connect over lo-fi classics like “Harvey.”

Shop for Alex G tickets at Mission Ballroom on Sept. 20, 2025

