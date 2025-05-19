Alex G tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Greek Theatre

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G wraps his September West Coast swing with a Sept. 26, 2025, concert at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Music starts at 8 p.m. beneath the Griffith Park stars, offering a picturesque finale for one of indie rock’s most inventive voices.

Tickets can be purchased via the Greek box office or through ScoreBig, whose no-fee approach leaves fans with more money for merch and parking.

Performing in the same amphitheater that has hosted everyone from The National to Neil Young, Alex G will bring his understated charisma to a stage framed by neo-classical columns and cedar trees. Expect a widescreen set list that highlights his latest singles alongside beloved deep cuts, complete with dynamic lighting tailored to the venue’s open-air architecture.

Los Angeles crowds are known for early arrivals and late-night enthusiasm, creating an electric environment when the first chords of “Miracles” ring out across the canyon. With a capacity just under 6,000, the Greek offers intimacy rarely found in Southern California for an artist of Alex G’s rising profile.

Shop for Alex G tickets at Greek Theatre on Sept. 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Alex G tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.