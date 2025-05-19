Ticketnews Ads
Alex G tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Greek Theatre

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Madeline Page

Alex G wraps his September West Coast swing with a Sept. 26, 2025, concert at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Music starts at 8 p.m. beneath the Griffith Park stars, offering a picturesque finale for one of indie rock’s most inventive voices.

Tickets can be purchased via the Greek box office or through ScoreBig.

Performing in the same amphitheater that has hosted everyone from The National to Neil Young, Alex G will bring his understated charisma to a stage framed by neo-classical columns and cedar trees. Expect a widescreen set list that highlights his latest singles alongside beloved deep cuts, complete with dynamic lighting tailored to the venue’s open-air architecture.

Los Angeles crowds are known for early arrivals and late-night enthusiasm, creating an electric environment when the first chords of “Miracles” ring out across the canyon. With a capacity just under 6,000, the Greek offers intimacy rarely found in Southern California for an artist of Alex G’s rising profile.

