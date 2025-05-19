Alex G tickets on sale in Nashville at Ryman Auditorium

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G brings his lo-fi magic to the Mother Church of Country, **Ryman Auditorium**, on **Oct. 4, 2025**, at 8 p.m.—an uncommon chance to see the indie auteur in Nashville’s most hallowed hall.

Tickets are moving fast through the Ryman box office and ScoreBig, where buyers avoid hidden charges and score instant savings.

While the Ryman is famed for bluegrass and country, its impeccable acoustics elevate every genre. Alex G’s subtle vocal inflections and layered guitar loops will resonate beneath the historic stained-glass windows, offering an unforgettable sonic contrast.

Nashville crowds can anticipate highlights from 2017’s *Rocket* to 2024’s rumored follow-up, plus the live-only jams that make each set unique. Giannascoli’s previous Nashville club dates sold out in hours—expect similar demand here.

Don’t miss this rare pairing of cutting-edge indie rock and storied venue tradition.

Alex G tickets at Ryman Auditorium on October 4, 2025

