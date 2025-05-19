Ticketnews Ads
Alex G tickets on sale in New York at Radio City Music Hall

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G tickets on sale in New York at Radio City Music Hall

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page18 seconds ago

Alex G graduates to the iconic Radio City Music Hall for an **Oct. 8, 2025**, show at 8 p.m., offering New York fans a grand theater experience in Midtown Manhattan.

Tickets are available at the Radio City box office and through ScoreBig, giving concert-goers a fee-free alternative for seats in the storied Art Deco venue.

From its fabled Rockettes stage to its soaring proscenium, Radio City amplifies every note. Alex G’s textured arrangements will fill the 6,000-plus-seat hall, while its pristine acoustics preserve the bedroom-pop intimacy that launched his career.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Giannascoli’s prior Brooklyn Steel and Webster Hall sell-outs proved his NYC draw; this leap to Radio City is a testament to his expanding footprint. Expect a setlist crafted for the room, including orchestral-tinged tracks rarely performed elsewhere.

Make it a night out in the city that never sleeps and catch one of indie rock’s most inventive voices on one of America’s most legendary stages.

Shop for Alex G tickets at Radio City Music Hall on October 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Alex G tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Baltimore show at CFG Bank Arena

Madeline Page 3 seconds ago
Read More
Alex G tickets on sale in Washington at The Anthem

Alex G tickets on sale in Washington at The Anthem

Madeline Page 10 seconds ago
Read More
NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Philadelphia show at Wells Fargo Center

NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Philadelphia show at Wells Fargo Center

Madeline Page 15 seconds ago
Read More