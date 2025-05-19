Alex G tickets on sale in New York at Radio City Music Hall

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G graduates to the iconic Radio City Music Hall for an **Oct. 8, 2025**, show at 8 p.m., offering New York fans a grand theater experience in Midtown Manhattan.

Tickets are available at the Radio City box office and through ScoreBig, giving concert-goers a fee-free alternative for seats in the storied Art Deco venue.

From its fabled Rockettes stage to its soaring proscenium, Radio City amplifies every note. Alex G’s textured arrangements will fill the 6,000-plus-seat hall, while its pristine acoustics preserve the bedroom-pop intimacy that launched his career.

Giannascoli’s prior Brooklyn Steel and Webster Hall sell-outs proved his NYC draw; this leap to Radio City is a testament to his expanding footprint. Expect a setlist crafted for the room, including orchestral-tinged tracks rarely performed elsewhere.

Make it a night out in the city that never sleeps and catch one of indie rock’s most inventive voices on one of America’s most legendary stages.

Shop for Alex G tickets at Radio City Music Hall on October 8, 2025

