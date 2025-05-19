Ticketnews Ads
Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G tickets on sale in Oakland at Fox Theater

Madeline Page

Alex G will illuminate Oakland’s historic Fox Theater on Sept. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. The 1920s Art Deco landmark—with its ornate columns and plush balconies—offers a dramatic backdrop for the genre-blending songwriter’s Bay Area return.

After multiple sold-out San Francisco gigs in recent years, this East Bay performance gives Northern California listeners another shot at experiencing tracks like “Runner” and “Cross the Sea” in a room famed for its acoustics. Alex G’s reverbed vocals and swirling guitars should resonate beneath Fox Theater’s soaring ceiling and golden buddhas.

Oakland’s vibrant telegraph avenue nightlife pairs perfectly with a pre-show bite before Alex G leads fans through a set that toggles between tender and transcendent. With only one Bay Area night on the itinerary, demand is expected to spike.

