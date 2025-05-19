Alex G tickets on sale in Oakland at Fox Theater

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G will illuminate Oakland’s historic Fox Theater on Sept. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. The 1920s Art Deco landmark—with its ornate columns and plush balconies—offers a dramatic backdrop for the genre-blending songwriter’s Bay Area return.

Fans can pick up tickets at the theater box office or through ScoreBig, where the price you see is the price you pay—no surprise fees at checkout.

After multiple sold-out San Francisco gigs in recent years, this East Bay performance gives Northern California listeners another shot at experiencing tracks like “Runner” and “Cross the Sea” in a room famed for its acoustics. Alex G’s reverbed vocals and swirling guitars should resonate beneath Fox Theater’s soaring ceiling and golden buddhas.

Oakland’s vibrant telegraph avenue nightlife pairs perfectly with a pre-show bite before Alex G leads fans through a set that toggles between tender and transcendent. With only one Bay Area night on the itinerary, demand is expected to spike.

Shop for Alex G tickets at Fox Theater on Sept. 23, 2025

