Alex G tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Fillmore

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G comes home to Philadelphia with an **Oct. 11, 2025**, headline slot at 8 p.m. inside Fishtown’s The Fillmore, giving local fans a celebratory finale to his fall trek.

Purchase tickets through The Fillmore box office or ScoreBig, where no hidden service fees ensure straightforward pricing for hometown supporters.

A native of nearby Havertown, Giannascoli cultivated his early following in Philly basements before ascending to DIY darling and international festival fixture. Expect an emotional set packed with city-specific shout-outs and deep-cut requests.

The Fillmore’s industrial-chic space, with its legendary sightlines and top-tier sound, offers an ideal canvas for Alex G’s shifting sonic palettes—from hushed acoustic strums to distorted crescendos.

End the tour with fellow Philadelphians and witness the full-circle moment as Alex G thanks the fans who propelled him from local secret to indie mainstay.

