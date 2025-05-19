Alex G tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G will bring his acclaimed brand of bedroom-grown indie rock to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on **Sept. 28, 2025**, for an 8 p.m. performance that promises a night of swirling guitars and confessional lyrics.

Tickets for the Phoenix date are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats directly from the venue box office or through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means **no hidden fees** and instant savings at checkout.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Alex Giannascoli has built a cult following with lo-fi gems such as *DSU* and 2022’s *God Save the Animals*, earning critical praise from outlets ranging from *Pitchfork* to *Rolling Stone*. His live shows translate that intimate studio sound into raucous singalongs that regularly sell out mid-size theaters across the country.

Arizona Financial Theatre’s state-of-the-art acoustics and 5,000-plus capacity create the ideal setting for fans to soak in Alex G’s genre-bending set list, which blends post-punk textures, folk storytelling and electronic flourishes. Phoenix audiences last saw the indie troubadour in a smaller downtown club; this larger room offers more fans the chance to catch him before he heads to Austin and beyond.

Whether you discovered Alex G through his early Bandcamp releases or his collaborations with Frank Ocean, this is the must-see Valley concert of the fall. Secure your seats now and join fellow devotees for a night of dreamy, guitar-laden catharsis.

