Alex G tickets on sale in Toronto at History

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G heads north of the border for a Sept. 14, 2025, engagement at History in Toronto, with the show scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The sleek, 2,500-capacity venue—co-owned by Drake and Live Nation—will host the indie auteur for the first time, giving Greater Toronto Area fans an up-close view of the songwriter Pitchfork hails as “lo-fi pop’s premier architect.”

Tickets are available at the venue box office as well as online through ScoreBig, which lists seats without surprise service charges and offers multiple delivery options.

Toronto has long been a strong market for Alex G, whose 2024 performance at Danforth Music Hall sold out instantly. Expect a genre-hopping set that moves from folk-tinged ballads like “Miracles” to the distorted crunch of “Blessing,” all backed by a tight-knit four-piece band. Fans can also anticipate fresh songs rumored to be on his forthcoming Matador Records release.

History’s state-of-the-art acoustics and expansive LED wall will complement Alex G’s growing visual production, making this a must-see for concertgoers looking to close out summer with one of indie rock’s most adventurous voices.

Shop for Alex G tickets at History on Sept. 14, 2025

