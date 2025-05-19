Alex G tickets on sale in Washington at The Anthem

Alex G (Photo: Conan00, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alex G continues his fall run with an **Oct. 7, 2025**, stop at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., starting at 8 p.m. along the bustling Wharf district.

The 6,000-capacity riverside venue boasts cutting-edge sound that showcases Alex G’s dynamic shifts—from hushed folk passages to feedback-drenched crescendos—while its tiered design ensures stellar sightlines.

D.C. fans have embraced Giannascoli since his early DIY tours, packing smaller clubs like the Black Cat. This bigger room matches the artist’s growing stature without sacrificing the intimacy that defines his performances.

Expect newly arranged tracks, surprise covers and the spontaneous crowd interaction that keeps returning audiences guessing.

