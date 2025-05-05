Aly & AJ Boise show tickets on sale now

Aly & AJ will keep the Intermountain West dancing when their fall tour stops at the Knitting Factory Concert House in Boise on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The 7 p.m. performance promises a high‑energy mix of nostalgic favorites and fresh cuts from their acclaimed 2020s releases, showcasing the duo’s seamless transition from mid‑2000s teen icons to mature alt‑pop visionaries.

The Knitting Factory’s intimate layout places fans within arm’s reach of the stage, adding extra electricity to sing‑along moments like “Like Whoa” and the viral TikTok resurgence of “Potential Breakup Song.” Tickets are already available via the venue box office, but savvy concert‑goers can also grab seats through ScoreBig, the marketplace that delivers savings and zero hidden fees.

Fresh off festival appearances at Coachella and Lollapalooza, Aly & AJ have revamped their live production with cinematic lighting and extended instrumental breaks featuring their touring guitarist and drummer. Boise audiences can expect new arrangements of deep‑cut favorites and a heartfelt nod to Idaho, where the sisters often retreat to write.

Whether this marks your first Knitting Factory visit or you’re a Treasure Valley regular, circle Sept. 30 for an evening that blends ’00s nostalgia with 2025‑level polish.

Shop for Aly & AJ tickets at Knitting Factory Concert House – Boise on September 30, 2025

