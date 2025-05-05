Aly & AJ Celebrity Theatre Phoenix tickets on sale

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, Aly & AJ will play Phoenix’s in‑the‑round Celebrity Theatre at 7 p.m. The storied venue’s rotating stage means every seat offers a front‑row view of the duo’s harmonies and heartfelt storytelling.

Tickets are available through the theatre box office and at ScoreBig, where buyers skip surprise service charges.

The sisters’ new material has garnered praise for its desert‑rock textures—an apt fit for an Arizona stop. Expect an immersive set spanning soulful ballads and upbeat favorites that first captivated fans during their Disney Channel days.

Celebrity Theatre’s intimate 2,650‑seat layout has welcomed legends from George Carlin to Nirvana; Aly & AJ’s appearance adds another chapter to the venue’s rich history.

