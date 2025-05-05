Ticketnews Ads
Aly & AJ Celebrity Theatre Phoenix tickets on sale

Aly & AJ Celebrity Theatre Phoenix tickets on sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page4 minutes ago

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, Aly & AJ will play Phoenix’s in‑the‑round Celebrity Theatre at 7 p.m. The storied venue’s rotating stage means every seat offers a front‑row view of the duo’s harmonies and heartfelt storytelling.

Tickets are available through the theatre box office and at ScoreBig, where buyers skip surprise service charges.

The sisters’ new material has garnered praise for its desert‑rock textures—an apt fit for an Arizona stop. Expect an immersive set spanning soulful ballads and upbeat favorites that first captivated fans during their Disney Channel days.

Celebrity Theatre’s intimate 2,650‑seat layout has welcomed legends from George Carlin to Nirvana; Aly & AJ’s appearance adds another chapter to the venue’s rich history.

Shop for Aly & AJ tickets at Celebrity Theatre on November 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Aly & AJ tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Aly & AJ Toronto tickets on sale for Massey Hall Allied Music Centre show

Madeline Page 3 seconds ago
Read More
Wet Leg plays Boston’s Roadrunner Sept. 14 – tickets on sale

Wet Leg plays Boston’s Roadrunner Sept. 14 – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 10 seconds ago
Read More
Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Denver show at Ogden Theatre

Mammoth WVH tickets on sale for Denver show at Ogden Theatre

Madeline Page 18 seconds ago
Read More