Aly & AJ Chicago tickets on sale for The Salt Shed show

Aly & AJ bring their brand‑new Silver Deliverer Tour to Chicago’s The Salt Shed Indoors on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The sister duo—actors‑turned‑platinum recording artists Aly and AJ Michalka—has spent two decades evolving from Disney Channel favorites to boundary‑pushing indie‑pop storytellers. This fall’s trek celebrates their freshly released sixth studio album, Silver Deliverer, praised for its California‑rock textures and vulnerable lyricism.

The Salt Shed, a repurposed Morton Salt factory on the North Branch of the Chicago River, has quickly become an essential stop for touring artists thanks to its soaring ceilings, exposed brick and intimate 3,500‑capacity hall. The industrial‑chic setting will frame hits like the double‑platinum “Potential Breakup Song,” recent single “Bright Flame” and nostalgic ballad “Slow Dancing.”

Tickets are on sale now at the venue box office, and fans can also score great deals through ScoreBig, where seats for major events come with zero hidden fees—what you see is what you pay, with instant mobile delivery.

Chicago crowds have a history with the sisters; their sold‑out 2023 Riviera Theatre gig drew raves for “communal catharsis” and sing‑along moments that shook the balcony. Expect an expanded production this time around, complete with hand‑shot tour visuals, a full touring band and stories behind their newest anthems about identity, independence and sisterhood.

