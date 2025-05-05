Aly & AJ Kansas City tickets on sale now

Fans in the Heartland can catch Aly & AJ live at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. The ornate 1927 venue pairs a classic ambiance with modern acoustics, setting the stage for an evening that celebrates the duo’s journey from Disney Channel stars to festival mainstays.

Secure seats through The Midland’s box office or opt for ScoreBig, where transparent pricing ensures no surprises at checkout.

Expect an eclectic set covering their early pop‑rock staples, deeper album cuts, and the latest Americana‑tinged singles. Given Kansas City’s jazz heritage, don’t be surprised if Aly & AJ treat the crowd to an improvisational bridge or collaborate with local horn players—a flourish they’ve added on previous Midwest stops.

With a seating capacity just over 3,000, The Midland offers an ideal balance of intimacy and spectacle, making this one of the most anticipated Kansas City gigs of the fall season.

Shop for Aly & AJ tickets at The Midland Theatre on October 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Aly & AJ tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.