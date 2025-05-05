Aly & AJ Minneapolis tickets on sale today

Pop‑rock sisters Aly & AJ bring their dynamic stage show to Minneapolis when they headline Skyway Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for transforming the historic venue’s ballroom into a kinetic lightscape, Skyway is tailor‑made for the duo’s blend of shimmering synths and crunchy guitars.

Disney‑era favorites turned indie darlings Aly & AJ will tear through chart‑toppers like “No One” alongside newer introspective cuts “Blue Dress” and “Baby Lay Your Head Down.”

Tickets are available now at the Skyway box office and at ScoreBig, the fee‑free marketplace where last‑minute deals often surface in the days before showtime.

Minneapolis has embraced the duo since their 2007 Target Center debut, and local radio stations continue to spin their recent single “Open to Something and That Something Is You.” Expect extra crowd participation as the Michalkas recall their Midwest upbringing in Michigan before launching into career‑defining anthem “Potential Breakup Song.”

Shop for Aly & AJ tickets at Skyway Theatre on October 4, 2025

