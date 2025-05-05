Aly & AJ Portland concert tickets on sale

Disney–born pop duo Aly & AJ will light up Portland when they bring their With Love From tour to the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., giving Pacific Northwest fans a rare chance to hear hits like “Potential Breakup Song,” “Take Me,” and “Pretty Places” inside one of the city’s most storied venues.

Tickets are on sale now through the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall box office

Known for harmonies that glide effortlessly between silky ballads and guitar‑driven anthems, Aly & AJ last played Portland in 2023 to a packed crowd. Early demand indicates another sell‑out is imminent, especially with the duo’s newly expanded live band and upgraded production that features dynamic LED visuals.

Expect a career‑spanning set list—everything from their 2005 debut single “Rush” to the latest folk‑tinged material—plus the witty between‑song banter that has become an Aly & AJ hallmark. Whether you first discovered them during their Disney Channel era or through their more recent festival appearances, this is one Northwest engagement you will not want to miss.

