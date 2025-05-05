Aly & AJ Royal Oak tickets on sale for Music Theatre appearance

Aly & AJ head north to metro Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 12, lighting up the storied Royal Oak Music Theatre with a 6 p.m. early‑evening set. The sibling duo’s new record, Silver Deliverer, weaves Laurel Canyon warmth and ’90s alt‑rock punch—sounds that will flourish inside this Art Deco landmark’s velvet‑draped walls.

Opened in 1928, Royal Oak Music Theatre blends vintage charm—arched ceilings, original marquee—with modern production muscle. Its 1,700‑capacity floor keeps fans feet from the stage, while a sweeping balcony guarantees clear sightlines. The venue’s guestbook runs from The Smiths to Smashing Pumpkins, making it a rite of passage for acts on the brink of arena stardom.

Tickets are on sale at the box office, but budget‑minded concertgoers can dodge fees through ScoreBig. Every listing shows the final price upfront and delivers tickets instantly to your phone.

Michigan fans still buzz about Aly & AJ’s outdoor set at Mo Pop 2023, when a crowd chorus of “Slow Dancing” went viral on TikTok. Expect a similar communal sing‑along as the sisters revisit early hits “Like Whoah” and “Rush,” then dive into confessional new tracks about agency and sisterhood.

