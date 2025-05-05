Aly & AJ The Bomb Factory Dallas tickets on sale

Dallas fans can catch Aly & AJ at Deep Ellum’s Bomb Factory on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. The historic industrial venue—famous for its soaring ceilings and 4,300‑capacity floor—promises a high‑energy night of guitar‑driven pop.

Tickets are on sale through the Bomb Factory box office or ScoreBig, which delivers transparent pricing and zero hidden fees. Don’t wait: Dallas dates for the duo’s last tour sold out quickly.

With their newest release earning critical acclaim for its organic instrumentation, Aly & AJ are poised to showcase both refined musicianship and the nostalgic hooks that fueled their rise on Radio Disney nearly two decades ago.

Deep Ellum’s eclectic bars and murals sit just steps from the venue, making the concert a perfect centerpiece to a weekend in the city’s arts district.

