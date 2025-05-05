Aly & AJ Toronto tickets on sale for Massey Hall Allied Music Centre show

Aly & AJ cross the border Wednesday, Oct. 15, for their first‑ever headlining date at Toronto’s Massey Hall—a National Historic Site that has welcomed legends from Joni Mitchell to Rush. Freshly renovated, the 2,500‑seat jewel pairs iconic red‑plush balconies with state‑of‑the-art acoustics, primed for the sisters’ harmony‑rich pop and guitar‑layered storytelling.

New album Silver Deliverer mines California sunshine and ’90s alt‑rock edge—textures that will bloom beneath Massey’s famed “perfect‑curve” ceiling. Crowd favorites like “Sanctuary” and global smash “Potential Breakup Song” receive expanded arrangements alongside confessional tracks exploring mental health and autonomy.

Tickets are available through the Massey Hall box office

Toronto music press still cites Aly & AJ’s surprise NXNE 2019 set as “the moment bubblegum met substance.” Expect updated visuals this time—soft‑focus film projections, hand‑drawn lyric interludes and live‑string flourishes for a cinematic finale.

