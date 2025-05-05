Aly & AJ bring tour to Brighton’s Roadrunner; tickets on sale

Aly & AJ will kick off the Northeast leg of their 2025 fall tour with a stop at Roadrunner in Brighton, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The California‑born sisters have been delighting fans since their breakout 2000s hits “Potential Breakup Song” and “Like Whoa,” and have evolved into accomplished songwriters whose 2023 album “With Love From” earned critical praise for its shimmering indie‑pop sound.

The Brighton date comes near the midpoint of a coast‑to‑coast run that finds the duo playing theaters and mid‑sized music halls perfectly suited to their intimate, harmony‑driven show. Roadrunner, Allston‑Brighton’s newest large‑capacity venue, delivers pristine acoustics and sightlines that will let fans soak in every note as Aly & AJ rotate through a career‑spanning set list.

Tickets are on sale now through the Roadrunner box office, but fans hunting for bargains or last‑minute seats can also shop via ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Whether you’re reliving your Disney‑channel‑era favorites or discovering the sisters’ more mature sound, this is a can’t‑miss chance to catch Aly & AJ in a room built for live music.

Brighton has long been a welcoming market for the duo—they sold out a nearby House of Blues date in 2023—so demand is expected to be brisk. Secure your spot early and get ready for an evening of jangly guitars, pristine vocal blends, and plenty of nostalgic sing‑alongs.

