Amine tickets on sale in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine lights up The Battery when he headlines Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Oct. 3, 2025, at 8 p.m. Braves Country will trade tomahawk chops for trap beats inside the 3,600-seat modern theater.

Score seats through the Roxy box office or ScoreBig, which promises transparent pricing and a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

Atlanta crowds can look forward to a potential cameo—previous Roxy hip-hop shows have seen surprise appearances by Lil Yachty and 21 Savage. Amine’s vibrant visuals pair retro game graphics with Southern-fried bass, making this Friday stop perfect for IG reels.

The venue’s location beside Truist Park means a pre-show craft-beer crawl and post-show late-night eats are just steps away.

