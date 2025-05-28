Ticketnews Ads
Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine tickets on sale in Boston at MGM Music Hall

Amine wraps his fall sprint with an Oct. 8, 2025, 8 p.m. blowout at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. The 5,000-seat, glass-fronted venue—steps from the Green Monster—pairs state-of-the-art acoustics with city-skyline vistas.

Tickets are on sale via the Red Sox Entertainment box office and ScoreBig

Boston fans can expect nods to the city’s sports culture—Amine once freestyled wearing a Larry Bird jersey—plus a finale featuring “Caroline” backed by a full horn line. Balcony seating provides stadium comfort, while GA floor gives rail-side bragging rights for TikTok content.

Before the show, grab a slice on Lansdowne Street; after, stroll to Kenmore Square for late-night ramen, reliving every bass drop.

