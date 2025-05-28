Amine tickets on sale in Boston at MGM Music Hall

Aminé performing at South by Southwest on March 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas | Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons

Amine wraps his fall sprint with an Oct. 8, 2025, 8 p.m. blowout at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. The 5,000-seat, glass-fronted venue—steps from the Green Monster—pairs state-of-the-art acoustics with city-skyline vistas.

Tickets are on sale via the Red Sox Entertainment box office and ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no surprise fees when you reach the checkout screen.

Boston fans can expect nods to the city’s sports culture—Amine once freestyled wearing a Larry Bird jersey—plus a finale featuring “Caroline” backed by a full horn line. Balcony seating provides stadium comfort, while GA floor gives rail-side bragging rights for TikTok content.

Before the show, grab a slice on Lansdowne Street; after, stroll to Kenmore Square for late-night ramen, reliving every bass drop.

